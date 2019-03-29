Brouwer potted his 10th goal of the season in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Out of the 11 full seasons Brouwer has skated, he failed to hit 10 goals only once -- scoring only six last season. However, with only 19 points in total this year with the Panthers, he will likely post the worst offensive output of his career. The 33-year-old ended Thursday's contest a plus-2 with a penalty, two shots and a hit.