Brouwer picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Brouwer has assists in consecutive games, and three points total in seven March appearances. For the season, the winger is up to 18 points (nine goals and assists apiece) in 63 outings this season. The winger should be able to reach 20 points again, but his bottom-six deployment minimizes his ability to generate offense.