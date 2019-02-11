Panthers' Troy Brouwer: One assist in losing effort
Brouwer had an assist on Denis Malgin's goal in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He also had six hits and a shot on goal.
The assist was Brouwer's first point of the calendar year, with the most recent before that coming on Dec. 28. His playing time has been sparse lately, as he'd been a scratch in six of the previous nine games.
