Brouwer scored the Panthers' opening goal as they topped the Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday.

Right now Brouwer is scoring a lot more than he is assisting, with seven goals compared to only two assists. That isn't unusual as over his career he has ended half of his full seasons in the NHL with more goals than points, although his current pace would put him at only five assists on the season -- the least by far in his career.