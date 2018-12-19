Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Opens scoring for Cats
Brouwer scored the Panthers' opening goal as they topped the Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday.
Right now Brouwer is scoring a lot more than he is assisting, with seven goals compared to only two assists. That isn't unusual as over his career he has ended half of his full seasons in the NHL with more goals than points, although his current pace would put him at only five assists on the season -- the least by far in his career.
More News
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scoring in bunches•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scores as fourth line shines•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Sparks Cats with fight•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Practices on second line•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Tips in his first as Panther•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Signs one-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...