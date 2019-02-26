Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Pots goal Monday
Brouwer scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.
The veteran winger made his presence felt with four hits to go along with his tally, as well as two shots on goal. Brouwer has a modest 13 points in 54 games, while adding 121 hits for the year. He only averaged 12:07 a game entering the contest, skating primarily on the fourth line during his first year in Sunrise.
More News
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Bruises bodies in win•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: One assist in losing effort•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Tosses three shots on net•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Opens scoring for Cats•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scoring in bunches•
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scores as fourth line shines•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...