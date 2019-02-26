Brouwer scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.

The veteran winger made his presence felt with four hits to go along with his tally, as well as two shots on goal. Brouwer has a modest 13 points in 54 games, while adding 121 hits for the year. He only averaged 12:07 a game entering the contest, skating primarily on the fourth line during his first year in Sunrise.