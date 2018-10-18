Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Practices on second line
Brouwer was practicing on the second line Wednesday after the Panthers have gone 0-2-2 to start the season, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers second line has struggled to open the season and head coach Bob Boughner has shuffled to lines in an effort to kickstart it. Brouwer was back on the fourth line during Thursday's practice, so it looks as though this was just a motivation move for Jonathan Huberdeau, whose spot Brouwer was placed on Wednesday. Brouwer has a goal and an assist in four games this season.
