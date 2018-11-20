Brouwer scored his fourth of the season as the Panthers topped the Senators 7-5 on Monday.

The fourth line had been struggling for the Panthers, but Brouwer's goal was just one of many good moments for the line on Monday. Michael Haley also scored his ninth career goal in his return to the team and Juho Lammikko added four assists. Brouwer has been able to add the occasional goal but has remained mostly quiet with five points in 17 games.