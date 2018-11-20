Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scores as fourth line shines
Brouwer scored his fourth of the season as the Panthers topped the Senators 7-5 on Monday.
The fourth line had been struggling for the Panthers, but Brouwer's goal was just one of many good moments for the line on Monday. Michael Haley also scored his ninth career goal in his return to the team and Juho Lammikko added four assists. Brouwer has been able to add the occasional goal but has remained mostly quiet with five points in 17 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...