Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Scoring in bunches
Brouwer scored in his third straight game during a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
Now with five goals in his last eight games, Brouwer has contributed well as a depth scoring option for the Panthers. However, his shooting percentage is at a sky-high 28.6 percent, meaning his current streak isn't an indication of a career resurgence.
