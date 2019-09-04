Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Secures PTO
Brouwer will attend Florida's training camp on a professional tryout agreement.
Brouwer was a decent bottom-six contributor for the Panthers last season, notching 12 goals and 21 points in 75 contests. However, even if he's able to secure a deal with the team for the 2019-20 campaign, he won't be a viable fantasy option.
