Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Signs one-year deal
Brouwer inked a one-year contract with Florida on Monday.
While Brouwer could add some veteran leadership to the lineup, he could just as easily find himself relegated to a spot in the press box from some of the Panthers' young prospects. The club also needs to decide whether to add Mark Letestu -- who is currently on a PTO -- to the 23-man roster, which further complicates Brouwer's position with the team.
