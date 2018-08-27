Brouwer inked a one-year contract with Florida on Monday.

While Brouwer could add some veteran leadership to the lineup, he could just as easily find himself relegated to a spot in the press box from some of the Panthers' young prospects. The club also needs to decide whether to add Mark Letestu -- who is currently on a PTO -- to the 23-man roster, which further complicates Brouwer's position with the team.