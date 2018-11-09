Brouwer fought Zack Kassian early in the second period during a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

The Panthers had yet to score when Brouwer dropped mitts with Kassian but found the back of the net only three and a half minutes after the scrap. While Brouwer hasn't managed to add much offensively, he has been a strong veteran presence on the fourth line for the Cats.

