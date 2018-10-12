Brouwer had a textbook redirect midway through the second period to give the Panthers the lead in their eventual 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The fourth line of Brouwer, Colton Sceviour and Juho Lammikko was impactful for the Panthers in their second game of the series, but it was Brouwer who put the line on the scoresheet. After only finding the back of the net six times last season with Calgary, Brouwer seems to be re-energized with his new linemates in Florida. The fourth line outshot their opponents 8-2 during Thursday's loss and head coach Bob Boughner will be keeping the combination together for the near future.