Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Tips in his first as Panther
Brouwer had a textbook redirect midway through the second period to give the Panthers the lead in their eventual 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The fourth line of Brouwer, Colton Sceviour and Juho Lammikko was impactful for the Panthers in their second game of the series, but it was Brouwer who put the line on the scoresheet. After only finding the back of the net six times last season with Calgary, Brouwer seems to be re-energized with his new linemates in Florida. The fourth line outshot the opponents 8-2 during Thursday's loss and head coach Bob Boughner will be keeping the combination together for the near future.
More News
-
Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Signs one-year deal•
-
Troy Brouwer: Officially bought out•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Placed on unconditional waivers•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Stalls out to end season•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Scores, adds helper in loss to Pens•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Snaps 16-game goal drought with snipe•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...