Brouwer ended the game a plus-1 with three shots and a hit during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

In his last 21 games, Brouwer has a total of three points as the Panthers' depth scoring had dried up significantly. After scoring five goals in eight games during mid-November, it looked as though Brouwer had found his scoring touch back, but it seems to have just been a flash in the pan.