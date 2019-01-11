Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Tosses three shots on net
Brouwer ended the game a plus-1 with three shots and a hit during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
In his last 21 games, Brouwer has a total of three points as the Panthers' depth scoring had dried up significantly. After scoring five goals in eight games during mid-November, it looked as though Brouwer had found his scoring touch back, but it seems to have just been a flash in the pan.
