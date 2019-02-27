Brouwer dished out two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

The two-point effort is Brouwer's first multi-point game of the season and puts the 33-year-old on a three-game point streak. With only 15 points in 55 games with the Panthers this season, it seems unlikely the 818-game NHL veteran will be able to find a new contract come July, but the Panthers may be interested in retaining his services.