Smilanic was drafted 74th overall by the Panthers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A product of the US NTDP, Smilanic suffered through both injury and illness in his draft year. He's a clear first-round talent who saw his stock dip due to his inability to get in the lineup on a consistent basis. The good news for Florida is that Smilanic is the complete package offensively. He moves well and has a heck of a shot. He also has good size at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. Smilanic needs to pack some muscle on his lean frame but that issue should rectify itself over time. This was an upside pick for the Panthers. A Colorado native, Smilanic was originally committed to the University of Denver before withdrawing and committing to Quinnipiac.