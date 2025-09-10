Motte signed a professional tryout agreement with Florida, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reports Wednesday.

Motte will be competing with fellow PTO signee Noah Gregor for a spot on the defending Stanley Cup champions' roster. With the Wings last year, the 30-year-old center notched four goals and five helpers while averaging just 11:19 of ice time. Even if Motte does make the team, it figures to be in a fourth-line role that could include some stints in the press box as a healthy scratch.