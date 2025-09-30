Motte (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Motte is trying to earn a permanent contract after joining the Cats on a PTO for training camp. He'll have three preseason games -- all against the Lightning -- to prove himself to team brass. If he does sign with the club, don't be surprised to see him ink a two-way contract that allows him to shift between levels. Even when up with the big club, Motte could frequently find himself serving as a healthy scratch.