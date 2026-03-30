Muszelik signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday, which will start in the 2026-27 season.

Muszelik could report to AHL Charlotte for the remainder of the campaign on a tryout basis. He posted a 19-11-5 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 35 NCAA games for UConn in 2025-26. The Panthers selected the 21-year-old netminder with the 189th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.