Balinskis scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Both points came early in the second period, as Balinskis tied the game at 2-2 just 30 seconds into the frame before having a hand in a Matthew Tkachuk tally a little over two minutes later. Balinskis has been getting a look on Florida's top power-play unit, and he's taken advantage with two goals and four points over the last four games -- all of it coming with the man advantage.