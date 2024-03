Balinskis was promoted to the NHL roster Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Balinskis figures to serve as an emergency depth defenseman due to the absence of Aaron Ekblad (lower body) and Dmitry Kulikov (suspension). If the 27-year-old Balinskis were to get into the lineup against Nashville on Thursday, it would likely come at the expense of Tobias Bjornfot.