Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Could join team on road trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Balinskis (undisclosed) might return to the lineup during Florida's upcoming four-game road trip, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports Saturday.
Balinskis probably won't be available for the start of the trip, which begins against Seattle on Sunday. He has already missed one game due to the injury. He has contributed five goals, 15 points, 66 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 71 hits in 54 appearances this season.
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