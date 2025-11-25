Balinskis notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Balinskis has earned all four of his helpers on the year over the last four games. The 29-year-old defenseman's momentum should help him stay in the lineup over Donovan Sebrango for a while. Balinskis has added eight shots on net, 20 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 13 appearances this season.