Balinskis collected one assist, a shot on goal and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.
Balinskis didn't have a point in four straight games entering Saturday's action. He has contributed one goal, 10 helpers, 27 blocked shots and 33 hits through 40 appearances this season.
