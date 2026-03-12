site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Expected to miss Thursday's game
Balinskis (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Columbus.
Balinskis has five goals and 15 points in 54 outings in 2025-26. Michael Benning was called up from AHL Charlotte on Thursday, and he's projected to make his NHL debut against the Blue Jackets.
