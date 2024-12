Balinskis scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Balinskis has one goal and seven assists through 31 appearances this season, surpassing the three points (one goal, two assists) he had across 26 regular-season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign. Balinskis won't have much fantasy upside outside formats that stay away from his physicality. He has 42 shots, 25 hits and 18 blocked shots while posting a minus-5 rating.