Balinskis notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Balinskis has a goal and an assist over three contests since he sat out two games as a healthy scratched. The Latvian defenseman has added 17 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He's seen a limited role in the Panthers' bottom four, and his lack of offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.