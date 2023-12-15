site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-uvis-balinskis-heads-to-minors-515173 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Heads to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Balinskis was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Balinskis has a goal and an assist in 18 games with Florida this season. He's also scored a goal in his lone appearance with Charlotte.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read