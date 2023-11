Balinskis will be a healthy scratch Monday against Columbus, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Balinskis, who is still looking for his first NHL point, has eight shots on goal, seven blocked shots, 13 hits and six PIM through 10 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Mike Reilly, who was in the press box for Florida's first 10 games of the 2023-24 campaign.