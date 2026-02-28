Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Hurt in Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Balinskis (undisclosed) was injured versus the Sabres on Friday, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Balinskis initially returned after a trip to the locker room in the first period, but he didn't come back out for the middle frame. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. Tobias Bjornfot would likely draw into the lineup if Balinskis can't suit up Sunday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Big night on power play•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snipes on power play•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Scores GWG on power play•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Inks two-year extension•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snags power-play assist•