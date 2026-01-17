Balinskis scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Balinskis signed a two-year contract extension earlier in the day, and he celebrated with just his second goal of the season. The 29-year-old defenseman is in line for power-play time while Seth Jones (upper body) is out. Balinskis has nine points, 33 shots on net, 47 hits, 27 blocked shots and 24 PIM over 37 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-four role.