Balinskis scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Balinskis got on the scoresheet for the first time in six games with the opening tally in Sunday's win. The 29-year-old defenseman's first goal of the season gives him five points, 18 shots on net, 29 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances this season. Balinskis remains in competition with Jeff Petry and Donovan Sebrango for time on the third pairing.