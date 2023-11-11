Balinskis scored his first career NHL goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

With a little over a minute left in the first period, Balinskis joined the rush and found himself alone to Antti Raanta's right, and the 27-year-old rookie made no mistake when Aleksander Barkov slipped a pass to him through two defenders. It's Balinskis' first point in 11 games, but it might end up being the high point of his time on the Florida blue line, as Brandon Montour (shoulder) is closing in on his return to the lineup and Aaron Ekblad (shoulder) may not be too far behind him.