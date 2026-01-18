Balinskis tallied a power-play goal, put two shots on net and recorded three blocks in Saturday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Balinskis found the back of the net on a power play just over 15 minutes into the second period for a goal that would stand as Saturday's game-winner. With the score, he is up to three goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net, 48 hits and 30 blocks through 38 games this season. While his numbers are low amidst a fluctuating role this season, the 29-year-old blueliner has stepped up as of late in the absence of Seth Jones (upper body). Balinskis currently has a three-game point streak with four blocks in that span. While he has the hot hand and is playing second-pairing minutes, the Latvian defenseman holds decent streaming value in deep leagues.