Balinskis agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Balinskis started his professional career with Dinamo Riga in the KHL but has spent the last three seasons playing in the Czech Republic. With Liberec Bili Tygri HC this year, the 26-year-old defenseman notched 11 goals and 24 assists in 50 regular-season contests before adding another seven points in 10 playoff outings. Considering Balinskis signed a one-year deal, he should be given every opportunity to make the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.