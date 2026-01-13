Balinskis registered a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Balinskis ended a 12-game point drought when he set up Sam Reinhart's goal 2:35 into the game. The 29-year-old Balinskis doesn't typically get much power-play time, though he has picked up some recently since Seth Jones (upper body) exited the lineup. For the season, Balinskis has eight points, 31 shots on net, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots and 24 PIM across 36 appearances in a bottom-four role.