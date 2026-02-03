Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snipes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Balinskis scored a goal Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Balinskis scored just 37 seconds when a lucky bounce rebound arrived on his stick in the left circle, and he buried a snap shot over Alex Lyon's glove while on a power play. Balinskis played a team-high 24:57 and fired three shots. He has four goals, eight assists and 51 shots through 46 outings this season.
