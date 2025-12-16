Balinskis notched two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

It's the second multi-point performance of the season for Balinskis, with the other coming Nov. 24 against the Predators. The 29-year-old KHL veteran is in his third NHL season and continues to supply solid minutes from the Panthers' third pairing, delivering a goal and seven points in 23 games with 34 hits, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Gustav Forsling was injured blocking a shot Monday, and if he's forced to miss any time, Balinskis could see his role expand in the short term.