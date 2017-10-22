Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Adds to goal total Saturday

Trocheck potted his third goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Capitals.

The goal came with the man advantage, where Trocheck skates alongside the talented Aleksander Barkov. The second-line center has netted back-to-back 20-plus-goal seasons and is on track for another successful campaign this time around. His lethal shot and power-play gig makes him a dynamic fantasy weapon. Keep him rolling.