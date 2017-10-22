Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Adds to goal total Saturday
Trocheck potted his third goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Capitals.
The goal came with the man advantage, where Trocheck skates alongside the talented Aleksander Barkov. The second-line center has netted back-to-back 20-plus-goal seasons and is on track for another successful campaign this time around. His lethal shot and power-play gig makes him a dynamic fantasy weapon. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Strikes shorthanded against Blues•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores in return from injury•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will skip IIHF World Championship•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Poised to set new career high•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...