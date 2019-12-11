Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Another quiet night
Trocheck was held pointless on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Trocheck has gone four-straight games without a point and has been held to a relatively disappointing 14 points in 23 games this season. Going into the season Trocheck was a breakout candidate after an injury-riddled 2017-18, but has not been able to get into gear on the Panthers' second line.
