Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Assists on final two for win

Trocheck had primary assists on each of the Panthers' last two goals as they topped the Oilers 4-1 on Thursday.

Now with 11 points in 12 games, Trocheck is creeping back towards the point-per-game pace he was at during the first seven games of the season. As the Panthers continue to right the ship, Trocheck should continue to collect points on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories