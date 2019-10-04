Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Back in pre-injury form
Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
He fired three shots on net. Trocheck saw his production fall off the map last season in an injury-shortened campaign. But the year before, he set a career mark in points (75), which was a 21-point jump from his previous best. Trocheck looks healthy and he's just 26. Another season like 2017-18 is within reach, so you need to jump in with two feet.
