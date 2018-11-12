Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Chips in helper in win
Trocheck collected an assist during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
The 25-year-old center now has four points in the last four games after cooling off from a hot start to the season. His linemates being solidified with Jonathan Huberdeau and Frank Vatrano seems to have helped his scoring after going through a line blender for most of the season. Trocheck now has 12 points through 14 games.
