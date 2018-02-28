Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Chips in two helpers in win
Trocheck recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.
The pair of helpers gives Trocheck nine goals and 11 assists through his past 19 games, and he's now up to a career-high 57 points for the campaign. It's also encouraging to see him thriving with Jonathan Huberdeau on his wing, as the duo has combined for a dominant 5.97 goals per 60 minutes this season. Continue to view the Pittsburgh native as a rock-solid scorer in all fantasy settings.
