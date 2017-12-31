Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Collects 15th goal of campaign
Trocheck added an insurance goal Saturday in a 2-0 home win over the Canadiens.
The Panthers and fantasy owners alike received fantastic news Wednesday, when X-rays on Trocheck's ribs came back clean after the ice hog blocked a shot on his upper body in a game against the Senators. He was only on the ice for 18:27 in this latest contest, but he's absolutely fine to use in fantasy moving forward.
