Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Collects 15th goal of campaign

Trocheck added an insurance goal Saturday in a 2-0 home win over the Canadiens.

The Panthers and fantasy owners alike received fantastic news Wednesday, when X-rays on Trocheck's ribs came back clean after the ice hog blocked a shot on his upper body in a game against the Senators. He was only on the ice for 18:27 in this latest contest, but he's absolutely fine to use in fantasy moving forward.

