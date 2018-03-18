Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continues to pad career point totals

Trockeck extended his point streak to six games and nine points with a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Trocheck has four goals and five assists on that six-game streak. His career season continues to grow -- he now has 66 points in 69 games and is flirting with point-per-game production.

