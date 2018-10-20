Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continuing to produce
Trocheck scored a goal and three points with a plus-2 rating in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Capitals on Friday.
The Panthers have continued to change up their lines, but Trocheck keeps producing regardless of who's been skating with early this season. Through five games, Trocheck has two goals and seven points. After Friday, he also raised his plus/minus to even. Trocheck is a candidate to average a point per game this season and has become an elite scoring option for owners.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Has line scrambled again•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Taps keg for first time this season•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Struggles to find chemistry with linemates•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Finishes with new career mark in scoring•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends three-game pointless streak with big night•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continues to pad career point totals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...