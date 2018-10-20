Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continuing to produce

Trocheck scored a goal and three points with a plus-2 rating in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Capitals on Friday.

The Panthers have continued to change up their lines, but Trocheck keeps producing regardless of who's been skating with early this season. Through five games, Trocheck has two goals and seven points. After Friday, he also raised his plus/minus to even. Trocheck is a candidate to average a point per game this season and has become an elite scoring option for owners.