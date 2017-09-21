Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment
Trocheck (upper body) skated Thursday, but he remains day-to-day, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
His status for Sunday's preseason game against the Lightning is question, but Trocheck carrying the day-to-day label suggests that the ailment isn't too serious. The crafty pivot finished with a career-high 31 assists and 54 points last season, plus his average ice time has climbed for three straight years -- all the way up to 20:50 in 2016-17.
