Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Delivers clutch goal
Trocheck potted his 13th goal of the season to complement four hits and just as many blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Red Wings.
Trocheck's goal tied the game at one goal apiece in the third period, and then blueliner Mike Matheson ended the game in the overtime frame. Fantasy owners must love the fact that Tro plays in all situations and is averaging 21:27 per contest -- that's a ridiculous amount of ice time for a forward. He's a fine complement to some of the elite centers utilized in fantasy hockey.
