Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Designated for IR
Trocheck (ankle) is showing up on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Trocheck has no timetable for his return. The prolific offensive producer underwent surgery this past Wednesday to repair his fractured ankle, so the Cats will have to continue relying more on the likes of Jared McCan and Juho Lammikko in the bottom six, while Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad operate on the scoring lines as usual.
